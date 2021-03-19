Bombay HC Refuses to Stay Release of John Abraham's 'Mumbai Saga'
The film has hit theatres on 19 March.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 18 March, refused to stay the release of John Abraham-starrer Mumbai Saga. The film has hit theatres on Friday, 19 March.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, Ravi Mallesh Bohra, known in Mumbai’s underworld as DK Rao, and the family of late gangster Amar Naik had moved HC for staying release of the film, which is reportedly based on the lives of DK Rao, late Amar Naik and his brother Ashwin.
However, the division bench refused to stay the release of the film, observing the petitioners had moved the court in the eleventh hour.
Bohra, Ashwin and the family members of Naik contended that the movie is based on their lives. They claimed that they sought a stay on the release as it would violate the right to fair trial of Bohra and Ashwin, and the right to privacy of all the petitioners.
Their petition also added that on 6 March, a legal notice was sent to the producer and director Mumbai Saga, calling upon them to refrain from going ahead with the release of the movie as it depicted events concerning Bohra.
Naik's wife and daughter claimed that the film will show Naik in a bad light and further add to the social stigma, posing a threat to their lives.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
