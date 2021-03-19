Bombay HC Refuses to Stay Release of John Abraham's 'Mumbai Saga'

However, the division bench refused to stay the release of the film, observing the petitioners had moved the court in the eleventh hour.

Bohra, Ashwin and the family members of Naik contended that the movie is based on their lives. They claimed that they sought a stay on the release as it would violate the right to fair trial of Bohra and Ashwin, and the right to privacy of all the petitioners.

Their petition also added that on 6 March, a legal notice was sent to the producer and director Mumbai Saga, calling upon them to refrain from going ahead with the release of the movie as it depicted events concerning Bohra.

Naik's wife and daughter claimed that the film will show Naik in a bad light and further add to the social stigma, posing a threat to their lives.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)