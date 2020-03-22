‘Yeh Hausla...’ Bollywood Singers Share a Video Against COVID-19

Even as Kanika Kapoor is under quarantine and is being treated for coronavirus in Lucknow, Bollywood singers including Shilpa Rao, Vishal Dadlani, Jonita Gandhi, Harshdeep Kaur and Meiyang Chang among others came together sing an anthem to battle the pandemic.

The song they have sung is Yeh Hausla... originally from the film Dor (2006) directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The song was chosen as an anthem by these singers to salute the doctors who are working at the frontline in this battle against coronavirus.

The singers shared a video of the song, which they recorded while at home, on their social media handles. You can watch the video here: