Romancing Kashmir: Looking Back at Happier Times

Uri: The Surgical Strike, which released in 2019, and was based on a true event about retaliating against militants who had attacked the military base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, was not filmed in the state; but largely shot in Serbia.

Recently, the action scenes of another film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, about one of our early women pilots to be involved in combat, was shot in Georgia instead of Kashmir which has, sadly, transformed from being a filmmaker’s paradise to a hotbed of terrorists.