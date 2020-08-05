Priyanka, Farhan, Bhumi Mourn Loss of Lives in Beirut Explosion
Two huge blasts rocked the city of Beirut on 4 August.
Two huge blasts rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut on Tuesday, 4 August, killing 78 people and injuring more than 4,000. Visuals from the city first showed a massive plume of smoke emerging from the city’s port before a second, even bigger explosion occurs.
Bollywood celebrities, too expressed shock at the tragic incident and mourned the loss of lives in the explosion.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a news clip of the incident and tweeted, "This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy."
Actor-director Farhan Akhtar too expressed shock at the news and wrote, "When your mind does not want to believe what your eyes have just seen. #Beirut and it’s people in my thought."
Actors Mouni Roy and Bhumi Pednekar also shared their shock at the incident. Bhumi wrote, "This sent a shiver down my spine. So devastating.Our condolences are with the people of #Beirut.We are praying for you. 2020 can’t imagine it getting any worse," and Mouni tweeted, "What just happened in Lebanon???????????"
