Priyanka, Farhan, Bhumi Mourn Loss of Lives in Beirut Explosion

Two huge blasts rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut on Tuesday, 4 August, killing 78 people and injuring more than 4,000. Visuals from the city first showed a massive plume of smoke emerging from the city’s port before a second, even bigger explosion occurs.

Bollywood celebrities, too expressed shock at the tragic incident and mourned the loss of lives in the explosion.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a news clip of the incident and tweeted, "This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy."