Veteran film lyricist Yogesh Gaur, popularly known in the film industry as Yogesh, passed away at the age of 77 on Friday. Yogesh penned memorable songs such as ‘Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye...’ and ‘Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli ...’ from the Rajesh Khannna and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Anand, which released in 1971.Lata Mangeshkar tweeted about Yogesh’s passing away on Friday evening.The legendary singer who had sung several songs written by Yogesh also recalled that the lyricist was honoured with the Deenanath Mangeshkar award in 2018.Lata Mangeshkar also tweeted one of her favourite songs written by Yogesh that was sung by herself for the film Choti Si Baat.Yogesh has been a part of the Hindi film industry since the early 60s when he got his first break as a lyricist in the film Sakhi Robin in 1962. Some of his most evergreen songs were written in the 70s for films like Chhoti Si Baat, Baaton Baaton Mein, Manzil, Mili, Rajnigandha and of course Anand.