Bolly ki Boli: Who Won ‘Hindi’ Cinema’s Language Wars Since 1947?

This was reported in Rajasthan with Maharana Pratap shadowing Akbar. And Urdu has been increasingly targeted as an imported language, despite originating from the very Gangetic plain. In 2017, a BSP representative who had taken his oath in Urdu in the Aligarh Municipal Corporation was booked for “hurting religious sentiments”, after a BJP corporator filed a FIR against him.

Whether one likes it or not, it is undeniable that a significant number of Indians are embracing or at least tolerating this saffronization of society, including among the Bollywood elite.

In this context, we wanted to see if the language of Mumbai-based cinema had changed accordingly. Had so-called alien Urdu lost ground in popular cinema as compared to a more sanskritized Hindi?