Players to Bang Bang: Bollywood Remakes of Hollywood Movies

'Players' to 'The Intern', here are some Bollywood films that were official Hollywood remakes.
Bollywood has taken inspiration from books, plays, and Hollywood films have played a major role when it comes to acting as a source material or simply lifting the plot. The list of Hindi movies that straightaway plagiarised the plot of popular Hollywood films is endless. From Judwaa, that was a copy of Jackie Chan-starrer Twin Dragons, to Partner (lifted from Will Smith's Hitch) ...this list can go on and on.
Only recently have Bollywood filmmakers, after partnering with international studios, started the practice of officially remaking Hollywood films. For example, Parineeti Chopra's official remake of The Girl on the Train, which will premiere on Netflix on 26 February.
Here are some Bollywood films that were official remakes of popular Hollywood ones:
We Are Family (2010)
Dharma Productions was the first to start the trend of 'official' remakes in India. Before We are Family, Bollywood was known for making films similar to the Hollywood counterparts, but with this one came the trend of buying rights and officially remaking films. Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal-starrer We are Family is a remake of the Julia Robert's 90s classic Stepmom.
John Abraham was the first choice for We Are Family. However, Abraham reportedly declined the movie due to some other commitments and Arjun Rampal was then roped in for the role.
The film, however, didn't do great business. Made at a budget of Rs 30 crores, it managed to just about cover the cost with Rs 42 crores.
Players (2011)
Players, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Bobby Deol, Sikander Kher and Omi Vaidya, released in 2011. It was a remake of The Italian Job. Reportedly, the makers paid a huge amount of money to get the international cast of the film to promote Players.
“The producers have done all the negotiations in secret. They have paid a hefty amount for the remake rights," a source had told Mumbai Mirror when the film was about to release.
In Players, Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Charlie, which was essayed by Mark Wahlberg in the original. Wahlberg's character was called Charlie Crooker and Bachchan's Charlie Masceranhas. Thankfully, the makers couldn't name the other characters similar to the original.
The Italian Job was a hit when it released and did a business of about $176 million and was the highest-grossing film produced by Paramount in 2003. Players, however, did not open to an overwhelming response and did a business of approximately Rs 75 crores.
Bang Bang (2014)
Bang Bang, starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, is a remake of the popular Hollywood film Knight and Day. The plot and the action sequences have been replicated in the Hindi remake. For example, the scene where Katrina shoots people while Hrithik drives the bike, is a straight lift from Knight and Day.
Bang Bang has loyal fans even today. Its teaser created history, with one millions views in just 13 hours of its release online.
Hrithik managed to pull in huge crowds and create the Tom Cruise feels on screen. The movie was a box-office success and did a business of about Rs 270 crores. Its original, Knight and Day, was a hit with the audiences too and managed to collect a cool $262 million.
Seeing the success of this remake, Bang Bang Reloaded was a project the makers wanted to make with the same cast.
Dil Bechara (2020)
Fox Studios recently produced the Hindi remake of the very popular book and movie The Fault in our Stars. In 2014, when the movie collected some $307 million worldwide, India's Fox Studios announced that a remake was in the offing.
In 2018, Sushant Singh Rajput was signed for the film Dil Bechara, that also marked the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Due to the pandemic, the film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Girl on the Train (2021)
Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train is all set for release on 26 February. The film is an official remake of the American film by the same name, based on the novel by Paula Hawkins. The English version starred Emily Blunt and the movie did a total business of $173 million worldwide.
Chopra's film is releasing on an OTT platform due to the pandemic.
Will bringing a story based on an English novel and a film that's had an impact work when replicated in Hindi?
The Intern
Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway's The Intern released in 2015. The Hindi remake was announced with Deepika Padukone and late Rishi Kapoor, with Padukone's production house backing it. While the makers are still looking for an actor to replace Rishi Kapoor, reports suggest that the film will go on floors in mid 2021.
