Here’s How B’wood Reacted to PM Modi’s Initiative to Light Diyas
As India entered the tenth day of nationwide lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 3 April shared a video message and urged all Indians to switch off all lights on Sunday, 5 April at 9 pm for 9 minutes and light a candle or diya in their doorways or balconies.
Bollywood celebrities also reacted to this message by PM Modi and shared in their own ways. Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted about the initiative and said, “New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!!” referring to it as the new task, with clapping hands and utensils being the previous one.
Director Hansal Mehta also reacted to it by tweeting the yesteryear song ‘Diya Jalao Jagmag’ and writing, “Homage to this morning and our PM.”
Prasoon Joshi dedicated a poem to the cause and wrote, “Let’s support PM @narendramodi’s call to fight the darkness of disease and despair by igniting the light of hope in us. Dedicating my poem to this cause #IndiaFightsCorona.”
In his video message, PM Narendra Modi had said, “I request all of of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5 April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against coronavirus.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
