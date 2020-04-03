Here’s How B’wood Reacted to PM Modi’s Initiative to Light Diyas

As India entered the tenth day of nationwide lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 3 April shared a video message and urged all Indians to switch off all lights on Sunday, 5 April at 9 pm for 9 minutes and light a candle or diya in their doorways or balconies.

Bollywood celebrities also reacted to this message by PM Modi and shared in their own ways. Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted about the initiative and said, “New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!!” referring to it as the new task, with clapping hands and utensils being the previous one.