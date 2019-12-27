On Salman Khan’s B’Day, Shera Spills Secrets About His ‘Maalik’
Shera is known to be Salman Khan’s shadow. No matter wherever Salman goes, you will always spot Shera with him. It’s been 25 years that Shera has been the actor’s personal bodyguard. So on Salman’s 54th birthday, we asked the man who is with him 24/7 to tell us things that Salman likes.
Shera tells us how Salman Khan picked up a few of his habits for his role in Bodyguard.
He even told us about the kind of food Salman prefers and what his workout regime is like.
Shera spoke about the kind of birthday gifts he likes giving his ‘Maalik’ (Yes, that’s what he calls Salman) and the unconditional love he has for him. He also told us about Salman launching his son in films next year. To know what Salman is doing for his birthday this year, watch the video!
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
