On Salman Khan’s B’Day, Shera Spills Secrets About His ‘Maalik’

Bollywood
Abira Dhar

Shera is known to be Salman Khan’s shadow. No matter wherever Salman goes, you will always spot Shera with him. It’s been 25 years that Shera has been the actor’s personal bodyguard. So on Salman’s 54th birthday, we asked the man who is with him 24/7 to tell us things that Salman likes.

Shera tells us how Salman Khan picked up a few of his habits for his role in Bodyguard.

As Bhai and I always used to be together, he knew everything about me. Like the way I call him ‘maalik’. He used that in the film also. Also, the way I walk. He even made me dance in the Bodyguard title track.
Shera, Salman Khan’s bodyguard

He even told us about the kind of food Salman prefers and what his workout regime is like.

Salman works out whenever he gets a chance. But he makes sure he does it every day, depending on how much time he has. If he gets two hours then he works out for two hours. If he is in a hurry then he works out for an hour and a half. But he works out really fast.
Shera, Salman Khan’s bodyguard

Shera spoke about the kind of birthday gifts he likes giving his ‘Maalik’ (Yes, that’s what he calls Salman) and the unconditional love he has for him. He also told us about Salman launching his son in films next year. To know what Salman is doing for his birthday this year, watch the video!

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

