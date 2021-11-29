My Phone Refused to Unlock on Face Recognition: Abhishek on Playing Bob Biswas
'Bob Biswas' will premiere on Zee5 on 3 December.
Bob Biswas is all set to release on 3 December on Zee5. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role and Chitrangda Singh will be seen playing his wife.
The character ‘Bob Biswas’ was first introduced in Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 film Kahaani, where it was originally played by the Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee. A salesman with a day job as an LIC agent, the character transforms into an unassuming hitman. In Bachchan's spinoff, the character will be seen coming back from a coma and having lost his memory.
Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh spoke to The Quint about the film and their characters. Bachchan said that the script provided him with the freedom to make the character his own and he wishes to make him believable. Talking about the transformation process, he laughed about how the face recognition on his phone refused to unlock when he was in his hair and makeup as Bob Biswas.
