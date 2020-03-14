Birthday Special: 20 Unforgettable Shades of Aamir Khan

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is not only known for consistently experimenting with his roles, but also donning starkly different avatars in almost every film of his. In his career spanning over three decades and 50 films, the multi-hyphenate star has managed to give us some unforgettable looks alongside playing a variety of interesting characters. As Aamir turns 55 today, 14 March, here are our picks for the 20 most memorable avatars of the star.