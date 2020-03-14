Birthday Special: 20 Unforgettable Shades of Aamir Khan
Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is not only known for consistently experimenting with his roles, but also donning starkly different avatars in almost every film of his. In his career spanning over three decades and 50 films, the multi-hyphenate star has managed to give us some unforgettable looks alongside playing a variety of interesting characters. As Aamir turns 55 today, 14 March, here are our picks for the 20 most memorable avatars of the star.
1) Raj in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)
Aamir’s most simple and straightforward look was in his first big hit Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The simple centre-parted hair, sweaters and clean-shaven earned him many female fans right at the start of his career.
2) Amar Manohar in Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
Aamir’s character Amar was a know-it-all and quite delusional about his looks and style. While there was nothing extraordinary about his look in the film, those jackets and that filmi hairstyle were a perfect match to his personality.
3) Amar Damjee in Baazi (1995)
Aamir Khan completely transformed into a woman for the song Dole Dole Dil Dole while playing the role of a cop, Amar Damjee in Baazi. We doubt if any other actor could have pulled-off a sleek black and red dress, earrings, boa, a wig and the make-up as well as Aamir did. And he even managed to dance like a lady in those heels!
4) Munna In Rangeela (1995)
Aamir as Munna continues to be one of the most iconic taporis of Bollywood. The cap, unbuttoned shirt, netted vest, a hanky around the neck and the typical Bambaiya street lingo put together brought to life his colourful character of Munna, a guy who sells movie tickets in black and breaks into a jig on the city streets.
5) Dil Nawaz in 1947 Earth (1999)
This is the first time that the actor played a negative role. With soorma in his eyes, a mole on the side of the eye and a taabiz around the neck made Dil Nawaz very real.
6) Akash Malhotra in Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
In this cult classic, Aamir look complimented his playful and flirtatious character perfectly, with a tiny goti beard, gelled hair and flashy outfits.
7) Mangal Pandey in Mangal Pandey- The Rising (2005)
Aamir grew his hair out, sported a ferocious mustache and a beefed-up look to play Mangal Pandey to perfection.
8) Daljit singh aka 'DJ' in Rang De Basanti (2006)
Rang De Basanti’s DJ was a rough guy, who didn’t take anything too seriously, including himself. His scruffy beard, ruffled hair and jackets did a whole lot to convey that.
9) Sanjay Singhania in Ghajini (2008)
Aamir's Ghajini look will go down in cinema history as one of the most memorable. As his character loses his short term memory and plans revenge on the bad guy, he becomes muscular, sporting six-pack abs. You think Ghajini and you think of Aamir’s bald look with a massive cut running down the head and the numerous tattoos.
10) Rancho in 3 Idiots (2009)
Aamir shed almost 20 years of his age for Rancho. With his short hair, loose casual outfits and a clean-shaven face, Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad surely won a lot of hearts!
11) Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat in Talaash (2012)
Aamir hasn’t played cop very often in his career, so when he took on the role of a police officer in Talaash, he made sure he got that mustache and that body language just right!
12) PK in PK (2014)
In PK, Aamir’s plays an alien with wide eyes and popping ears. Not to forget the odd combination of clothes he wears through the film. His look was surely intriguing and iconic.
13) Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal (2016)
Aamir put on around 20 kg to get into his role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Known for going to great lengths to get into his character, it wasn’t surprising that Aamir not only bulked up, but also sported a big belly, to make the ageing wrestler and coach performance look authentic on screen.
14) Shakti Kumar in Secret Superstar (2017)
After portraying a disciplinarian like Mahavir Singh Phogat, Aamir went on to play outrageously self-obssessed Shakti Kumar in his next. The golden hair, the bling, flashy jewellery, funky glasses, colourful shoes, and a stylised beard screamed ‘Desi Van Dyke’!
15) Firangi Mallah in Thugs Of Hindostan (2018)
Aamir Khan’s look in Thugs Of Hindostan was as outrageous as his character in the film. The messy curls, earrings, nose pin, handlebar moustache and flashy jackets were reminiscent of Johnny Depp’s Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland.
16) Laal Singh Chaddha (2020)
Aamir will be seen playing a Sikh character for the first time in a film. His look - a bushy beard, turban and simple formal shirts - has already caught everyone’s attention!
17) Tata Sky Advertisement
Aamir not only goes an extra mile for his movie characters, but also commercials. In one particular ad, played half woman and half man!
17) Dadu in PhonePe Advertisement
Aamir turned a balding grand pa alongside a little kid, giving us a glimpse of how he would look some years down the line.
19) Gurdeep Singh in Nayi Soch, Star Plus
Turban, handlebar moustache, bulked up body, Aamir played a Sikh once before Laal Singh Chaddha, and it was for a “nayi soch” campaign for a TV channel.
20) Walkaroo Ft. Aamir Khan
This advertisement itself is an example of how an actor can play variety of characters in just one advertisement. This time around Aamir is seen as a Sikh cab driver, an angry policeman and a Parsi uncle.
