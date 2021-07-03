Bhushan Kumar Announces Saroj Khan’s Biopic on her First Death Anniversary
T-Series has acquired rights from Saroj Khan's children, and officially announced a biopic.
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has officially announced a biopic on choreographer Saroj Khan on her first death anniversary. T-Series recently acquired rights to her life story from her children Raju Khan, Sukaina Khan and daughters of Hina Khan, and shared the news announcement on its official social media handles.
Talking about the project and Saroj Khan’s great contributions to the industry through her illustrious journey, Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, “Saroj ji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionised the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker. She brought audiences to the theatres who saw their favourite actors dancing to her steps.”
He further added, “Saroj ji’s journey that started as early as a 3-year-old was met with a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life.”
Raju Khan, a choreographer himself, expressed in a statement, that he is thrilled with the news.
“My mother loved dancing and we all saw how she dedicated her life towards that. I am glad I followed in her footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry and it is an honour of us, her family, that the world can see her story. I am glad Bhushanji has decided to make a biopic on the graceful Saroj Khan,” he said.
The late choreographer’s daughter, Sukaina Khan, added that the biopic will not only focus on her journey in the film industry but also her personal life and struggles.
The cast and crew of the film are yet to be announced.
