'Durgamati' Trailer: Bhumi Caught in a Web of Revenge & Deceit

Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar are co-producing the film. Recently, Akshay also starred in a horror-comedy titled Laxmii.

The title of the film was changed from Durgavati to Durgamati The Myth. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia in prominent roles, and is written and directed by Ashok.

Durgamati is set to release on 11 December in Amazon Prime India.