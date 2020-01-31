Vicky Kaushal Faces His Biggest Fear in ‘Bhoot’ Teaser

The teaser of Dharma Productions’ horror flick, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar has just dropped and it has the usual tropes of a horror movie. The clip begins with Vicky entering an abandoned ship only to get the shock of his life. The walls are full of bloodied handprints, and they lead up to his face sketched on the wall, with blood.

We see mysterious hands pulling the actor inside the wall.