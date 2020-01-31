Vicky Kaushal Faces His Biggest Fear in ‘Bhoot’ Teaser
The teaser of Dharma Productions’ horror flick, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar has just dropped and it has the usual tropes of a horror movie. The clip begins with Vicky entering an abandoned ship only to get the shock of his life. The walls are full of bloodied handprints, and they lead up to his face sketched on the wall, with blood.
We see mysterious hands pulling the actor inside the wall.
New posters of the film were released on Thursday, revealing the trailer launch date. “The tides are getting rough...the sea of fear awaits. Tune back here exactly 24 hours from now, at 10 am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot,” read the caption.
Dharma Productions also shared some inside photos from the set of the film. In the stills, Vicky can be seen an all new avatar as for the first time, he forays into this new genre. Take a look at the photographs here.
According to the poster, Bhoot will be a franchise with this being part one. The first part is titled The Haunted Ship. It is being directed by Shashank Khaitan’s assistant Bhanu Pratap Singh and will be in theatres on 21 February 2020.
The film is said to be set in a ship that has been abandoned on the shore. This will be Dharma’s first-ever franchise and a relatively new genre for Karan Johar as he has dabbled mostly in romantic comedies and drama. The last horror flick he produced was Kaal which didn’t do well at the box office.
