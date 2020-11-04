New Normal is Paranormal: Arjun Shares Poster of 'Bhoot Police'
The team is currently shooting in Himachal Pradesh.
The team of the much-awaited horror-comedy Bhoot Police has unveiled the first look poster. The tagline of the film, "The New Normal is Paranormal", resonates with the current situation. Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Bhoot Police, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.
The film was initially announced with Saif, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, but underwent a cast change recently.
Director Pavan Kirpalani had earlier said about Bhoot Police, “We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars". The team is currently shooting in Himachal Pradesh. Bhoot Police is set to hit screens next year.
