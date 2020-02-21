Critics’ Review ‘Bhoot’: Only Vicky Kaushal Stays Afloat Here

“The film falters - and momentarily slows down - when it laboriously explains the backstory of the ship’s existence and its past inhabitants. While one gets the necessity of it, here it’s done in a boring, unimaginative way, as if it was almost hurried into the screenplay (because it had to be) so the makers could move on.For a film that conjures up some seriously vivid imagery and uses CGI in a way that never appears tacky, the backstory feels hackneyed and over expository and is quite shoddily handled. Its third act too, while delivering the spooks, stretches a little too long, long enough to strip away the fear and the shock value from the ghost. A bit of crispness in this part by editor Bodhaditya Banerjee could’ve actually worked in prolonging the feeling of dread.”

Ankur Pathak, Huffington Post