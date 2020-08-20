Lights, Camera, Mask On, Action: 'Bell Bottom' Team Begins Shoot

The team of Bell Bottom has begun their filming in the United Kingdom, as Akshay Kumar announced on Instagram. He announced that the shoot has begun with all precautions in place, with a video of him in a mask and with a clapperboard.

Akshay captioned the video, "Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck."