Lights, Camera, Mask On, Action: 'Bell Bottom' Team Begins Shoot
The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.
The team of Bell Bottom has begun their filming in the United Kingdom, as Akshay Kumar announced on Instagram. He announced that the shoot has begun with all precautions in place, with a video of him in a mask and with a clapperboard.
Akshay captioned the video, "Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck."
Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who also stars in the film, too shared a picture of her with her team in the make up room, getting ready for the shoot. Everyone can be seen wearing face shields and masks for protection. Lara thanked the production house, Pooja Entertainment for 'creating a safe environment' for the team.
"And it begins!!! I’m claiming one for the girls! As a 42 year old female actor, in this Covid period, it feels AMAZING to be the first to be back on set of a big Bollywood film!! Thankyou @pooja_ent for creating a safe environment for us," she wrote.
Producer Jackky Bhagnani had recently announced Vaani Kapoor as the female lead of the film, welcoming her on board the project. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars Huma Qureshi.
