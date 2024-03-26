Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay & Tiger Team Up to Fight Villain

The teaser highlights Akshay and Tiger's intense clash with their foe, Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose aim is to wreak havoc on India. The film which also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chillar, showcases how the four of them get together to combat the villain.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unfolds as an action-packed thriller boasting an impressive ensemble cast, comprising Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F. Presently, the team is filming in Jordan.

It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, and is scheduled to be released on 10 April 2024. Initially, it was scheduled for a December 2023 release. The film has been shot across Scotland, London, India and UAE.