'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Box Office Day 3: Akshay-Tiger Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Cr

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' hit the big screens on 11 April.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has crossed the Rs 30 crore club at the domestic box office. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial hit the big screens on 11 April and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 8.50 crore across all languages on its Day 3 in the theatres. So far, the film's total collection stands at Rs 31.75 crore.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is backed by producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

In their review of the film The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "The ‘action entertainer’ is just boring. Honestly, an action film doesn’t always need a lot going for it – the thrill of watching well-crafted action on a big screen is enough for a film to be an enjoyable experience but this film feels like you’re watching the same films you’ve watched before." 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is currently running in theatres.

