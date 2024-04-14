'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Box Office Day 3: Akshay-Tiger Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Cr

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has crossed the Rs 30 crore club at the domestic box office. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial hit the big screens on 11 April and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 8.50 crore across all languages on its Day 3 in the theatres. So far, the film's total collection stands at Rs 31.75 crore.