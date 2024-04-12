'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' BO Day 1: Akshay, Tiger Film Earns Rs 15 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had a good start at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 15.62 crore in net earnings on its first day in India.
As per a report by Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned around 0.13 crore India net till now on its second day. The film reportedly recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 29.30% on Thursday, 11 April.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is backed by producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.
In their review of the film The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "The ‘action entertainer’ is just boring. Honestly, an action film doesn’t always need a lot going for it – the thrill of watching well-crafted action on a big screen is enough for a film to be an enjoyable experience but this film feels like you’re watching the same films you’ve watched before."
