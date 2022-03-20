Bachchhan Paandey BO Day 1: Akshay Kumar Film Opens at Rs 13.25 Crore
Bachchhan Paandey is directed by Farhad Samji.
Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bachchhan Paandey started on a strong note at the box office. The film collected Rs 13.25 crore on day one. As per trade analysts, the film exceeded expectations. However, Bachchhan Paandey's opening day numbers are much lower than Akshay's previous release Sooryavanshi, and they also face a stiff competition from Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.
Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. According to a report by BoxOfficeIndia.com, "Bachchhan Paandey has surprised on the first day with collections pushing upto the 13-13.50 crore nett range. Obviously, the film was expected to do better but that was before the wave of The Kashmir Files and no way did it look like getting to this number when advance plans opened earlier this week."
