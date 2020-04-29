The news of Irrfan Khan’s passing away on Wednesday morning was met with shock and sorrow amongst his friends in the film industry. Several actors and filmmakers who had worked with the inimitable Irrfan expressed their anguish over his death on social media.Amitabh Bachchan, who had worked with Irrfan in Piku, tweeted his condolence calling Irrfan an “incredible talent”.Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who directed Irrfan in Piku solemnly said, “I will always be proud of you... we shall meet again...”R Madhavan tweeted saying that the “industry has lost an exceptional artist and human”.Other celebrities like AJay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar also tweeted about Irrfan’s untimely death. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)