‘Baaghi 3’ Inspires Meme Fest, Twitter Makes Veer-Zaara Reference
The trailer for Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3 dropped on 6 January and Twitter has erupted into a meme fest. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan. This film marks Shraddha’s return to the franchise after she starred in Baaghi in 2016. Jackie Shroff and Tiger will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time.
Check it out:
The trailer shows Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh, as brothers Ronnie and Vijay, respectively. While Vijay goes to Syria, he is attacked and kidnapped and Ronnie comes to save him, by going against the entire nation. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma.
Watch the trailer here:
