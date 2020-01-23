Jackie, Tiger Shroff to Play Father-Son in ‘Baaghi 3’
The father-son duo Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff are finally coming together for a film, reported Mumbai Mirror. The actors will be a part of the third installment of Baaghi. Jackie Shroff will be playing father to both Tiger and Reteish Deshmukh’s character in the film as the two are brothers.
Jackie has already started filming for the part in Mumbai. The shoot started on 20 January and will get over on 24 January.
Sajid also told Mumbai Mirror that Jackie and Tiger have been very clear since the beginning that they would only share screen space if the script merited it. And finally, it seems like, they’ve found one that does.
Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. This film marks Shraddha’s return to the franchise after she starred in Baaghi in 2016.
"I'm super excited to be back with the Baaghi family. I had such a memorable time being a part of Baaghi and this is my third film with Sajid sir, second with Tiger and first with Ahmed sir. The script is amazing and I'm excited to be a part of this movie," she said in a statement.
The sequel to the 2018 film, which starred Disha Patani opposite Tiger, is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
