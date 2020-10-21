Ayushmann, Vaani’s Next ‘Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui’ Goes on Floor

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor had announced that they will be starring in a film helmed by Abhishek Kapoor a few months back. On 21 October, the actor took to Instagram to share that the filming for the project has begun. The film will be shot in Chandigarh and recently, Vaani joined Ayushmann Khurrana and director Abhishek Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor."

