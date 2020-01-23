Ayushmann Gives a Peek Into the ‘Mad’ World of ‘Shubh Mangal 2’

The clip begins with Ayushmann’s entry scene, which shows him dressed in a superhero costume. He is seen beating all the ‘bad’characters with one blow. After the ‘cut’ the actor says, “It was phenomenal, I feel like a superstar, if not Superman, I feel like Ayushmann.”

We then get introduced to the Tripatthi family, beginning with Gajraj Rao’s Shankar, who we see standing in front of a pedestral fan. He is joined by Neena Gupta, who plays his wife Sunaina Tripathi. She breaks into laughter after most of the scenes.

Then we come to Maanvi Gagroo, who plays Goggle Tripathi in the film. She goes on to click selfies with everyone, including Jitendra’s Aman Tripathi, while holding a tiny portable fan in her hand. The cast seems to be shooting for Aman’s wedding scene.

The trailer for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped some time back. The film tackle the story of a conservative family struggling to accept the fact that their son is gay. The film hits the theatres on 21 February.