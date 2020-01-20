Bravo: Shubh Mangal Trailer Receives Roaring Applause From Twitter
The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has just released, and social media is all praise for the film that deals with homosexuality. Filmmaker Apurva Asrani took to Twitter to laud the team for making a mainstream movie about gay love.
Director Milap Zaveri wrote, “Bravo!!! Brilliant to see a mainstream film support this cause so confidently and with so much belief!!! More power to team #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan. It’s gonna be a super hit.”
Actor and director Rahul Ravindran said, “This man keeps redefining mainstream with such minimal fuss :) Takes flight, skips the debate and just lands straight on the other side of every boundary:) Most effective mass normalisation. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan.”
Some people picked up a particular train sequence that resembles the hugely popular scene in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and said that “we all grew up.”
Others praised Ayushmann for his ‘impeccable’ choice of films.
Not to forget the fact that this is the second mainstream movie (the first one being Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga) that deals with homosexuality.
Another sequence wherein Ayushmann dons the rainbow flag received a roaring applause.
Take a look at some other tweets:
