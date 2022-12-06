How ‘An Action Hero’ Challenges the Action and Ayushmann Khurrana Templates

An Action Hero takes a protagonist rooted far away from a common man’s reality and places him in a situation that still makes one root for him. His only motivation is to save himself and his fame – as conceited as that sounds, it’s also realistic. There is no big, looming threat to the world or even anybody else except our protagonist.

And yet, by introducing multiple forces out to get him, director Anirudh Iyer maintains a sense of urgency, even though the film is not racing against time.