Ajay Devgn & Tabu's Film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Gets New Release Date

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is releasing in August.

The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has a new release date. On Saturday (6 July), Ajay Devgn and Tabu shared a poster for the movie with the caption, “The wait ends on 2nd August! #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDTonAug2.”  

The production company had, on Tuesday (2 July) announced that the film’s initial release (on 5 July) was being postponed “on the request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity”.

A statement shared on Instagram read, “Dear Friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New Release date to be announced soon (sic).”

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is directed by Neeraj Pandey and also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar as the younger versions of Devgn and Tabu’s characters in the film. Jimmy Sheirgill is also part of the cast. The movie will hit theatres on 2 August.

You can watch the trailer here:

