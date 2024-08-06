Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Box Office Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Mints ₹1 Cr

The film earned about ₹1 crore nett on its fourth day in India, failing the Monday test. This was a significant drop from its Sunday collection of ₹2.75 crore nett, the highest so far, which was a slight increase from Saturday's ₹2.15 crore nett. The film opened with ₹1.85 crore nett on Friday, the lowest opening for an Ajay Devgn and Tabu film in recent memory. So far, it has collected an estimated ₹7.75 crore nett at the domestic box office.

The film released alongside Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah.