As COVID Cases Surge, Maharashtra Shuts Cinema Halls, Theatres
Maharashtra will witness a weekend lockdown starting from 8pm on Friday to 7am on Monday.
One of the states worst hit by coronavirus, Maharashtra on Sunday imposed restrictions and shut down cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes for public until further notice to bring the surge rate under control.
After the cabinet meeting, minority affairs minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik confirmed that Maharashtra will witness a weekend lockdown starting from 8pm on Friday to 7am on Monday.
Here are some of the restrictions that have been put in place:
Cinema halls to remain closed.
Drama theatres and auditoriums to remain closed.
Amusement parks/arcades, video game parlours to remain closed.
Water parks to remain closed.
Clubs, swimming pools, gyms and sports complexes to remain closed.
All people connected with these establishments should get vaccinated at the earliest as per GOI guidelines so that reopening of these may be achieved without fear of spread or acceleration of COVID-19.
Shooting of films/serials/advertisements to be allowed subject to:
a) Shooting of scenes with large number of artistes to be avoided.
b) All staff engaged as well as artistes to carry negative RT-PCR certificate valid for 15 days. This order will operate from 10 April.
c) In case a Quarantine Bubble may be created for artistes & staff they may be allowed by concerned disaster management authority with any number provided before entry into the bubble negative RT-PCR test has been conducted on each one.
Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department on Saturday. The active cases in the state stands at 4,01,172.
