Actor Arya Banerjee of ‘The Dirty Picture’ Found Dead In Her Home

Banerjee’s neighbours have told the police that the actor had been living alone during the COVID-19 pandemic. “She was getting her food through app-based delivery platforms for some time now. She used to spend time with her pet dog. Neighbours said she didn’t mix with anyone in the locality,” the police is quoted to have said by The Telegraph.

It was Banerjee’s domestic help who raised an alarm after the actor did not respond her calls since Friday morning and was also not answering the door of her flat. The police are scanning her call details to verify if there was any distress and if she had received any food from outside recently.

Besides appearances in Love Sex Aur Dhokha and The Dirty Picture, Banerjee also did a course at Anupam Kher’s acting school and took on several modelling assignments while she was in Mumbai.