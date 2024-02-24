'Article 370' Box Office Day 1: Yami Gautam Film Opens With a Decent Collection

Article 370, starring Yami Gautam in the lead role, witnessed a decent opening at the box office on Friday, 23 February. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles.
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5.75 crore nett on its first day in cinemas.
As per the film's synopsis, Article 370 follows Zooni Haksar, a young field agent picked for a secret mission from the Prime Minister's office to end corruption and terrorism after the 2016 Kashmir unrest. Haksar does so by abrogating Article 370 without bloodshed.
The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.
