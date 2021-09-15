Did Apple Use RD Burman’s ‘Dum Maro Dum’ at the iPhone 13 Launch?
Apple used the song 'Work All Day' by Footsie in their iPhone 13 ad which samples from the 1971 hit Dum Maaro Dum.
On Tuesday, Apple launched several new models of its iPhone 13 line up during a livestream of the Apple Event 2021 but something other than the tech captured the attention of Bollywood fans. They were quick to point out that the 1971 song ‘Dum Maro Dum’ played during the event as the speakers revealed the latest iPhone 13. The song also features on the gadget’s advertisement.
The song, originally produced by singer Asha Bhosle and RD Burman, plays in the background as a delivery person faces challenges on his route to a delivery, highlighting the phone’s endurance features. However, the song that is actually used in the ad is ‘Work All Day’ by Footsie, which samples the 1971 Bollywood hit.
That was, however, enough for fans who took to social media to post their reactions. Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha shared part of the promotional video on Twitter and wrote, “Holy shit. The choice of song in the #iphone13series spot!” Several Twitter users jokingly pointed out how 'Dur Maaro Dum' might be the only thing Indians are taking back from the event.
Here are some of the reactions:
