'Apne 2' Brings Together Three Generations of Deols

The actor also announced that Apne 2 will hit screens in Diwali 2021.

The film will be directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the first one. Apne 2 will be produced by Deepak Mukut. Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with his father's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, said in a statement that this project is going to "extra special" for him as he will get to work with three members of his family.