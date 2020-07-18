A Fighter: Anushka, Kareena, Sonam Wish Priyanka on Her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra celebrates her birthday today.

Quint Entertainment
Updated18 Jul 2020, 12:13 PM IST
Bollywood
2 min read

As Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 38th birthday today, wishes are pouring in from Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo with Priyanka on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world. Hugs from across the globe.."

Sonam Kapoor posted a few photos of her and Priyanka and wrote, "Happy birthday, Priyanka! I hope you have a fantastic day today, and I can't wait to meet you in person!"

A Fighter: Anushka, Kareena, Sonam Wish Priyanka on Her Birthday
A Fighter: Anushka, Kareena, Sonam Wish Priyanka on Her Birthday
Also Read

8 Times Priyanka Chopra Proved She is a True Boss Lady

Anushka Sharma sent warm wishes and called Priyanka "a fighter" and an "inspiration" to thousands across the globe

A Fighter: Anushka, Kareena, Sonam Wish Priyanka on Her Birthday

Katrina Kaif wrote, "Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra! Keep shining the way you do. Unstoppable and such an inspiration to so many people of strength, resilience and following your dreams".

A Fighter: Anushka, Kareena, Sonam Wish Priyanka on Her Birthday

Let's take a look at some more wishes for the birthday girl.

A Fighter: Anushka, Kareena, Sonam Wish Priyanka on Her Birthday
A Fighter: Anushka, Kareena, Sonam Wish Priyanka on Her Birthday
A Fighter: Anushka, Kareena, Sonam Wish Priyanka on Her Birthday
Also Read

Priyanka Has a Sweet Message for Her Mum-In-Law on Her Birthday

Published: 18 Jul 2020, 12:09 PM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!