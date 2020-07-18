A Fighter: Anushka, Kareena, Sonam Wish Priyanka on Her Birthday
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her birthday today.
As Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 38th birthday today, wishes are pouring in from Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo with Priyanka on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world. Hugs from across the globe.."
Sonam Kapoor posted a few photos of her and Priyanka and wrote, "Happy birthday, Priyanka! I hope you have a fantastic day today, and I can't wait to meet you in person!"
Anushka Sharma sent warm wishes and called Priyanka "a fighter" and an "inspiration" to thousands across the globe
Katrina Kaif wrote, "Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra! Keep shining the way you do. Unstoppable and such an inspiration to so many people of strength, resilience and following your dreams".
Let's take a look at some more wishes for the birthday girl.
