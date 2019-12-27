Anurag Basu’s Film With Abhishek, Rajkummar Finally Has a Title

While the makers haven’t revealed further details, an earlier report by IANS suggests that it is a slice-of-life action comedy, where four different stories intersect against the backdrop of an Indian metro. According to the agency, the film went on floors in 2018 and has been shot in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bhopal. Composer Pritam, who has worked with Basu on films like Barfi, Life in a Metro and Gangster, has been roped in for the soundtrack. “It's my pleasure to be working with Bhushan Kumar for my next that is a dark comic anthology. It's our first collaboration but doesn't seem like one,” Anurag said in a statement. “I am extremely happy to have found this talented new generation cast, though I will trust my old friend Pritam for music as always,” he added. The film was originally scheduled to release on 6 September, but will now hit theatres on 24 April, 2020.