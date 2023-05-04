Anupam Kher Unveils Poster For His Next Film 'Vijay 69'

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to announce his next project called Vijay 69 on Thursday, 4 May 2023. The film is being produced by YRF Entertainment and is being directed by Akshay Roy. The film is all set to have an OTT release.
Kher wrote on Twitter, "ANNOUNCEMENT; It’s good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @YRFEnt’s #Vijay69 in the lead : a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let’s put the show on the road! My #537th!"
In the poster of the film, we can see the veteran actor wearing sportswear and cycling. The poster is animated.
Anupam was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, and Neena Gupta. He will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency and also in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. The actor stars in the upcoming thriller film IB71 as well.
