COVID-19: Ankita Lokhande’s Apartment Complex Sealed
Film and television actor Ankita Lokhande’s Mumbai housing complex has reportedly been sealed after a resident was tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, the man had recently returned from Spain.
The man’s diagnosis was made on the 26th of March, and everyone in the residential complex who had been in contact with him was also tested. However, everyone including his wife has tested negative.
The man had returned from Spain earlier last month, and was practicing self-quarantine for 15 days. However, sources say he started developing symptoms on the 12th day and was taken to the hospital where he tested positive.
Other celebrities such as Ashita Dhawan-Shailesh Gulabani, Natasha Sharma-Aditya Redij and Mishkat Verma also live in the same housing complex in Malad. Earlier, Ankita had posted a photo on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, asking everyone to “stay safe, stay home.”
Actor Ashita Dhawan has also confirmed the news. “Yes, a resident in my wing tested positive and is currently in a quarantine facility. I am all praise for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police. The BMC officials have been extremely helpful. Earlier today, my mother-in-law exhausted her medicines and the medical stores close by didn’t have the stock. So, one BMC official collected a list of medicines from every flat and bought them for us. They have been keeping a close watch on everyone to ensure that we are safe. Of course, these are tough times for all of us, but we will do whatever it takes to ensure everyone’s safety. We have been asked to maintain no contact with outsiders. We are also following the WHO guidelines to keep the deadly virus at bay,” she said.
The number of confirmed cases in India have now crossed 3000, with over 70 deaths. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states so far, with over 650 cases. Globally, more than a million cases have been reported, with United States having the highest number of confirmed cases, at over 3,00,000.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)