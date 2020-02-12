Irrfan Khan Unveils ‘Angrezi Medium’ Poster With Special Message
Actor Irrfan Khan just unveiled the poster of Angrezi Medium. Angrezi Medium stars Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan, along with Khan. The film is a sequel to director Saket Chaudhary’s 2017 comedy Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar.
In the poster, Irrfan Khan is dressed like a Queen’s guard and Radhika Madan is hugging him. Madan is dressed in a school uniform. The film releases on 20 March.
Take a look:
However, this is not all. Irrfan also posted a special video message for his fans. The video is a compilation of stills from the films with Irrfan’s voice at the back. Irrfan hints at his health issues and why he can’t be present to personally promote the film. He signs out with good wishes for his fans and the hope that they will enjoy the trailer.
“Today I am with you and also not with you. This film Angrezi Medium is very special for me. I wanted to promote this film with the same kind of love we made it with. But there are some unwanted guests resting in my body. I am speaking to them. If there’s any progress, I’ll let you know. It is said that ‘when life gives you a lemon, make a lemonade.’ It’s easy to say but when life really gives you a lemon, it’s difficult to make lemonade out of it. But what choice does one have apart from being positive? We have made this film with exactly the same positivity. I hope this film will teach you, make you laugh, make you cry and then make you laugh all over again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other.”
