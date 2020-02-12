Irrfan Khan Unveils ‘Angrezi Medium’ Poster With Special Message

However, this is not all. Irrfan also posted a special video message for his fans. The video is a compilation of stills from the films with Irrfan’s voice at the back. Irrfan hints at his health issues and why he can’t be present to personally promote the film. He signs out with good wishes for his fans and the hope that they will enjoy the trailer.

“Today I am with you and also not with you. This film Angrezi Medium is very special for me. I wanted to promote this film with the same kind of love we made it with. But there are some unwanted guests resting in my body. I am speaking to them. If there’s any progress, I’ll let you know. It is said that ‘when life gives you a lemon, make a lemonade.’ It’s easy to say but when life really gives you a lemon, it’s difficult to make lemonade out of it. But what choice does one have apart from being positive? We have made this film with exactly the same positivity. I hope this film will teach you, make you laugh, make you cry and then make you laugh all over again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other.”