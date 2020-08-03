The Flak 'Gunjan Saxena' is Receiving is Unfair: Angad Bedi

The trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor released recently and opened to mixed response on Twitter due to the backlash star kids are facing on social media.

Responding to the backlash the trailer got, actor Angad Bedi, who plays Janhvi's brother in the film, said that 'people are spitting fire against one another'. In an interview to Mid-Day, he said, “It’s my film, too. Everyone has a right to their opinion, but people are spitting fire against one another. The flak (that the film is receiving) is unfair. Every industry is competitive.”