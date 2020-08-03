The Flak 'Gunjan Saxena' is Receiving is Unfair: Angad Bedi
The film's trailer received some backlash on social media due to Janhvi Kapoor being a star kid.
The trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor released recently and opened to mixed response on Twitter due to the backlash star kids are facing on social media.
Responding to the backlash the trailer got, actor Angad Bedi, who plays Janhvi's brother in the film, said that 'people are spitting fire against one another'. In an interview to Mid-Day, he said, “It’s my film, too. Everyone has a right to their opinion, but people are spitting fire against one another. The flak (that the film is receiving) is unfair. Every industry is competitive.”
"I have auditioned for over 300 movies, and every rejection has been a learning experience. There are lakhs of people in the industry, so it's only fair that we all get a chance. Actors are like any other professional who work for a pay cheque."Angad Bedi
The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles.
Gunjan Saxena, the IAF pilot on whose life the film is based, shared the film’s teaser video recently and said that ‘old memories flashed in front of her as she watched the montage.’
