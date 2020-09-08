Ananya-Ishaan’s ‘Khaali Peeli’ to Get Open Air Theatre Screening?

According our source, the film will be screened from 2 October to 4 October. While there will be only one show on day 1, this will be followed by two shows each on day 2 and 3. An insider tells us that the cast of the film might visit the audience at the venue on day 1.

Khaali Peeli will be screened in Delhi and Mumbai for now and talks are still on for similar screenings in Bangalore and Chennai as well. The location that has been chosen for the open air screening experience is reportedly the Phoenix Marketcity Kurla parking lot. The other cities will also have shopping mall parking lots as the venue.

The basic SOP of watching the film will be - you can drive in with your family to enjoy the film, but you only have three people per car and the ticket rate is reportedly Rs 1000 per car. You can buy your tickets online. It doesn't matter if you come in a small car or an SUV the ticket prices remain the same.

But there are some rules that needs to be followed at the open air theatre. You can't sit on the bonnet of your car and watch the film. Remember, we are still not COVID free, so no one is allowed to step out of their car. Sources tell us that there will be headphones given to each person inside the car for the audio, like how it’s done for a silent disco. Though outside food will not allowed, you can order refreshments sitting in your car at the venue.

Last but not the least - who gets to park where? Is the entry on a first-come-first-serve basis? Apparently not, to give the entire audience a clear view of the screen, smaller cars will be allowed to be parked in the front while the bigger vehicles will be parked behind.

So, all that you need to do is wait for the announcement and quickly book your tickets if you are looking forward to watch Khaali Peeli on the big screen.