An Open Letter to Maya From Gulzar's 'Ijaazat': You Were So Brave

What unfolds is a drama that captures the three characters right in its grip. Maya, the free-spirited flower child, and the rather timid, indecisive Mahender, are in love with each other despite him being engaged to the steadfast and sturdy Sudha for five years.

The ingenuity lies here in the maturity displayed by the three, especially Sudha, who tries to help Mahender in this situation by telling him to do what is right and what is true. He has never kept her in the dark and his sincerity is what makes Sudha marry him later after he fails to trace Maya and bring her back to meet his grandfather (Shammi Kapoor), who had set an ultimatum before Mahender.

Maya, who is generously and lovingly looked after by her friend and housemate Mona, is known to take off without warning and it is this trait that ultimately costs her her love and ties the three together. It is also a trait that everyone has come to accept unquestioningly of her. The way each character then responds uniquely to this storyline is what makes up the rest of the film.

And it is this trait that made me ponder over and explore Maya and write this letter to her.