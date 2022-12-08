'An Action Hero' May Be Pulled Out of Theatres Due to Poor Box Office Collection
'An Action Hero' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat released in theatres on 2 December.
and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer , may be pulled out of cinema halls soon due to its poor performance at the box office, according to media reports. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the action comedy thriller hit the silver screens on 2 December.
As per a report by Box Office India, An Action Hero hardly earned any money on the day 5 of its release. The film collected Rs 1.50 crore nett on its first day, however, it hasn't been able to pull in a sizable audience to the theatres.
In addition, the film's per-day earnings fell between Rs 30-40 lakh only, making its total domestic nett biz fall within the vicinity of Rs 8 crore. If the film continues to perform at this pace, it might have to be pulled out of the theatres soon.
An Action Hero follows the story of Manav, an on-screen action hero (played by Ayushmann), whose life turns upside-down after he is charged with the murder of a municipal councillor's brother.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.