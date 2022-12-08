'An Action Hero' May Be Pulled Out of Theatres Due to Poor Box Office Collection

As per a report by Box Office India, An Action Hero hardly earned any money on the day 5 of its release. The film collected Rs 1.50 crore nett on its first day, however, it hasn't been able to pull in a sizable audience to the theatres.

In addition, the film's per-day earnings fell between Rs 30-40 lakh only, making its total domestic nett biz fall within the vicinity of Rs 8 crore. If the film continues to perform at this pace, it might have to be pulled out of the theatres soon.

An Action Hero follows the story of Manav, an on-screen action hero (played by Ayushmann), whose life turns upside-down after he is charged with the murder of a municipal councillor's brother.