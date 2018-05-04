Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter Page Is What Desi Relatives Are About

(This story is from The Quint archives, and has been republished on the occassion of Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday)
While scrolling down the legendary Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account, I thought, “Hey, that’s exactly what my bua posted on my timeline.” I scrolled down further and realised there’s a bit of my bua, chacha, mama and possibly every relative ever right here, on his Twitter page. Here’s proof!
The Buaji you ignore and she puts a post on social media to embarrass you and let the entire family know
This is exactly what happens when you don’t check or ignore WhatsApp messages from relatives.
Notice the subtle sarcasm? That’s what desi aunts do, well, all the time.
All you wanted to do was thank your friends on social media for their wishes but, oh well...
“Mujhe bhool gaye kya?” Haven’t we all heard that at some point from some relative?
You learn a life lesson: To reply to all your relatives henceforth, to avoid any kind of unpleasantry on social media.
The Chachaji who puts an inspirational quote every now and then to stay active on social media
His profile exists only to give you your daily spiritual fix.
He is the gyaan guru of the family who clutters your whatsapp and social media timeline with uninvited “motivational” messages.
And you keep wondering if there’s an understated message for you or someone you know.
And you go ahead and like all his posts anyway because... chachaji.
The Mamaji who has a post for every festival ever
He wishes you on festivals that you didn’t even know existed.
And you have to like or comment on his posts because your mom thinks it’s rude not to.
You look for an appropriate response to their greetings.
But you actually end up googling if there’s any festival by that name and why it’s not a public holiday?
The dadaji who puts cryptic tweets and PJs that only he understands
He tweets something completely random but inserts an “erm” to fit in.
Wish the family members could say the same about having him on social media.
Yeh aise hi jo mann mein aaye, likh dete hai.
Posting whatsapp jokes on social media? Oh so innovative!
The self-obsessed friend who puts a new pic (almost) everyday for more likes
He uploads a picture (with prisma filter) to celebrate India’s win.
He posts a picture to celebrate Leonardo’s win at the Oscars.
And even to celebrate 25 years of Jet Airways.
He has a picture for every khushi, and even gham.
Likes and retweets ke liye kuch bhi karega.
The cousin who shares every.damn.thing on social media
He posts all his drama on social media... because why not?
Sharing your first world problems on Twitter is cooler than calling the customer care, isn’t it?
Ae ji oh ji... koi toh inko notice karo ji
*screams for attention*
Because of course, Twitter has a solution to every problem.
The overdramatic sibling who threatens to leave social media every time there's a disagreement
His most valued possessions are likes and followers.
And his favourite pastime is competing with his friends.
He will never break up with social media and will do whatever it takes to get new followers.
