Amitabh Bachchan Revisits 'Deewar' Location for 'MayDay' Shoot
The film releases on 29 April, 2022.
Amitabh Bachchan on Monday, 8 February, revealed that shooting for his upcoming film MayDay has taken him to the same spot where he shot iconic scenes of the Bollywood classic Deewar 42 years ago.
"Looking back on time .. see that arch in the stone building at the back .. in a shadow loop .. Police Officer Shashi Kapoor shoots his brother Vijay in DEEWAR at that spot in film .. today shooting same place for MAYDAY... 42 years later... Deewar made in 1979 to today 2021...Been a while," he wrote on Instagram, along with many of himself on location for his upcoming project.
The actor also took to his official blog to revisit memories of working on Deewar.
"The works of the day of MayDay... the place of several and the most memorable in the arch at the back in the architecture, the bullet in the back, the brother, the temple the mother, the death and the finest written... so much past," he wrote.
MayDay is being directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, who will reportedly play a pilot in the film. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh, YouTuber CarryMinati, Angira Dhar and Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Aakanksha Singh, who will play Ajay Devgn's wife. The film releases on 29 April 2022.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.