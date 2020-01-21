Bachchan’s ‘Chehre’ Release Pushed Because of ‘Gulabo Sitabo’
Upcoming mystery thriller film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi is all set to release on 17 July. The film is directed by Rummy Jafry. The makers of the film released a still from the film on 21 January.
In the photo, Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan are seated on two different ends of a sofa as they intently look in the same direction. They’re both dressed in pant-suit outfits. Amitabh Bachchan is also wearing a beret on his head.
Take a look:
Chehre was earlier going to release in April. However, on special request by the makers of Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, the release of Chehre has been pushed.
Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav. It is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.
In May 2019, Bachchan had taken to social media to share some pictures from the sets of the film.
The pictures offer us the first glimpse into Bachchan’s look in the film.
“Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. “CHEHRE” .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying,” Bachchan wrote.
In July 2019, Shraddha Kapoor had shared her brother Siddhant Kapoor’s first look from Chehre. Shraddha wrote, “First look of my Birthday Boy Bhaiya’s film! #CHEHRE @siddhanthkapoor.”
Earlier, Emraan Hashmi had shared his excitement about working with Bachchan in a social media post.
“One more off the bucket list as I start shooting for a mystery thriller #Chehre with the legendary @SrBachchan, produced by @anandpandit63 and directed by #RumiJaffery,” he tweeted.
“An uncanny coincidence: yesterday was my first scene with Mr Bachchan and in the course of our conversation just realised that yesterday was also 46 years of #zanjeer a film in which my grandmom played a small role as his mother,” he added.
