Everyone is waiting with bated breath for the release of Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, which is set to release in Amazon Prime on 12 June. Days before the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is set to release, Amazon has released a new behind-the-scenes video that talks about what went into making Amitabh look like Mirza, the character he is playing.Take a look at the video:Was Big B’s Look in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Inspired by This Picture?The video begins with Shoojit saying, “The character has to be transformed in such a way that it doesn’t seem it is Amitabh Bachchan”. Producer Ronnie Lahiri adds that it was a challenge to get this new look of the veteran actor.“We had a reference image that we showed to Amitabh Bachchan. A lot of time would go into getting the prosthetic face, nose etc.”, said the director.“Shooting with the prosthetics for close to 12 hours and sitting for around three hours for the make-up, a lot of credit goes to Bachchan saab for the character”, adds Ronnie.Big B and Ayushmann at Loggerheads in the ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Trailer