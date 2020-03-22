COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Abhishek Clap, Ring Bells

The Bachchans came out to the terrace of their home at 5pm during the Janta Curfew on Sunday to show their appreciation for the doctors and nurses who are on the frontline fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan along with Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, their daughter Aaradhya and Shweta Bachchan were spotted clapping hands and ringing bells as a symbolic gesture of their acknowledgment of the brave work being done by the medical community.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a short video clip of his family doing their bit on Sunday. “Historic .. we are ONE .. and we have WON ! “शंख बजे औ ताल बजे , औ बजी है गणपत आरती, अद्भुत दृश्य सुना विश्व नें हम उत्तम उज्ज्वल भारती“ ~ AB At 5pm March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND” is the message Bachchan shared on his Twitter page.