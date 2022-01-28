50 Years of ‘Amar Prem’: Gen-Z Watches This Classic Sob-Fest

To aid your understanding, Amar Prem, written by Arabinda Mukherjee and directed by Shakti Samanta, opens with Pushpa (Sharmila Tagore) being thrown out of the house by her husband and his new wife. When she goes home, her mother isn’t particularly psyched to see her and it only takes one piece of gossip for her to turn on her daughter. A man from her village, Nepal Babu (Madan Puri) sends her to a brothel in Calcutta.

Anand Babu (Rajesh Khanna) is drawn to the brothel, entranced by Pushpa’s voice (enter: ‘Raina Beeti Jaye...’) and goes on to visit her frequently.

Another catalyst to Pushpa’s story, and this IS Pushpa’s film, is the neighbourhood kid Nandu (Master Bobby). Nandu is the son of a widowed man who moves to the colony with his new wife and kids. Putting Cinderella to shame, Nandu’s stepmother is apathetic towards him, at her best. Amar Prem is bad PR for Bollywood mothers - the anti-Nirupa Roy.